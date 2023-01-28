X22 REPORT Ep. 2983a - Biden Takes The Bait & Says He Will Veto Everything That Is Sent To Him

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2983a - Jan. 27, 2023
Biden Takes The Bait & Says He Will Veto Everything That Is Sent To HimEurope is following the GND, this will end in the disaster and the people will rise up in the end. Biden is trying to convince the people that we are recovering and will veto any economic bill that house passes. This will end in disaster for him. Countries are now moving away from the Federal Reserve note.
