UK government’s dramatic change in stand on Israel as MPs unite to register anger |Janta Ka Reporter

This Tuesday, the UK government surprised everyone by making an extraordinary change in its position towards Israel as the minister, Hamish Falconer, condemned Benjamin Netanyahu’s move to ethnically cleanse Gaza. This followed a rare display of unity amongst MPs across party lines to demand the government to immediately recognise the independent State of Palestine. One Tory MP, Mark Pritchard, said he was wrong to have supported Israel for the last 20 years. Here are the highlights of yesterday’s proceedings.

