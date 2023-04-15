"Warrior Mom" Tracy Slepcevik
27 views
Tracy Slepcevic is a Bestselling Author, Certified Integrative Health Coach, Speaker, Air Force Veteran, and the founder of Pur Health, LLC. She is educated in the field of Complementary and Alternative Medicine and has dedicated over 14 years to researching treatments and therapies for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Over the years she has worked with various doctors, scientists, advocates, and researchers, and she has made it her mission to educate families on the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.
Tracy’s Book: Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son with Autism
https://warriormom.org/
***********************
Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance.
Become a Member:
Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/become-a-vcc-member/
Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/join/
Please support our work of:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate-to-vaccine-choice-canada/
https://canadahealthalliance.org/donate/
Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/
Keywords
vaccine choice canadacanada health alliancetracy slepcevicpur healthwarrior mom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos