Shattered Minds

Liberal Society Has Declared War On Our Kids
* American youth in midst of full-blown crisis.
* No corner of America is immune to societal rot.
* Pro-pot lobby has overseen explosion of stronger weed.
* Weed lobby ignores the suffering they cause.
* Our children are crying for help and no one is answering.
Where Do Kids Go To Be Kids Anymore?
* It turns out locking kids down, robbing them of socialization, robbing them of sports and key milestones and then confusing them with gender fluidity propaganda doesn’t make them happy and well-adjusted.
* Everywhere you turn, this mental health epidemic is exploding.
* This is completely outrageous and heartbreaking.
* Something is very wrong with what we’re doing to our children.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 9 December 2022
