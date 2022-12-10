Shattered Minds

Liberal Society Has Declared War On Our Kids

* American youth in midst of full-blown crisis.

* No corner of America is immune to societal rot.

* Pro-pot lobby has overseen explosion of stronger weed.

* Weed lobby ignores the suffering they cause.

* Our children are crying for help and no one is answering.





Where Do Kids Go To Be Kids Anymore?

* It turns out locking kids down, robbing them of socialization, robbing them of sports and key milestones and then confusing them with gender fluidity propaganda doesn’t make them happy and well-adjusted.

* Everywhere you turn, this mental health epidemic is exploding.

* This is completely outrageous and heartbreaking.

* Something is very wrong with what we’re doing to our children.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 9 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316942556112

