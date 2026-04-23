High Court Showdown: Can India Prove Viruses Exist? | Dr. Sam Bailey

In early 2023, we highlighted growing international efforts questioning the scientific basis behind virus detection and the COVID-19 narrative. Now, in 2026, a major development has emerged out of India—where a petition brought before a High Court has formally demanded evidence for the existence of viruses and the foundations of germ theory itself.





This case names some of the most powerful medical authorities in the country and calls on them to provide real, demonstrable proof for claims that underpin modern public health policy. What followed is drawing widespread attention—and raising serious questions.





In this video, we break down what happened in court, the response (or lack of it), and why this legal challenge is significant. Whether you agree or disagree, this is a conversation that is now reaching millions and entering more mainstream spaces.





Watch to the end to understand the full context and implications of this case.





If you found this valuable, consider sharing the video to help broaden the discussion.





Full show notes and references 👉

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/high-court-showdown-can-india-prove-viruses-exist/





SOURCE: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey/High-Court-Showdown-Can-India-Prove-Viruses-Exist