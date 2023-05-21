n Argentina, protesters are demanding an end to debt to the IMF and criticizing the IMF's debt austerity policy, because the country's economy cannot develop under such conditions.

In addition to inflation at 109% per year, Argentina's debt to the IMF is $44.5 billion.

In Ukraine, Zelensky’s national debt is already, by the way, more than $ 200 billion, the exact amount was classified so as not to frighten, people still don’t even know what awaits them ...