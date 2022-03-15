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"Russia & America Switched Places"
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185 views • March 15, 2022
"American Priest Moved to Russia: “America Is a Country Without a Future”
"Once, Joseph Gleason was a fervent Calvinist, a pastor in a small church in Omaha, Illinois. But that time has gone. Gleason and his family — eight children and his wife — now live in the land of the onion-shaped domes of the Russian Orthodox Church... The first time Gleason stepped into an Orthodox Church was in America, he was overwhelmed: “The robes, the singing, the psalms, the incense, the prayers, the presence of God there in the midst of his people, it is as if you read the book of Revelation and you see how worship takes place in heaven.”
Read more:
https://russian-faith.com/family-values-people-trends/american-priest-moved-russia-america-country-without-future-n6550
"Once, Joseph Gleason was a fervent Calvinist, a pastor in a small church in Omaha, Illinois. But that time has gone. Gleason and his family — eight children and his wife — now live in the land of the onion-shaped domes of the Russian Orthodox Church... The first time Gleason stepped into an Orthodox Church was in America, he was overwhelmed: “The robes, the singing, the psalms, the incense, the prayers, the presence of God there in the midst of his people, it is as if you read the book of Revelation and you see how worship takes place in heaven.”
Read more:
https://russian-faith.com/family-values-people-trends/american-priest-moved-russia-america-country-without-future-n6550
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