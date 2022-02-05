HYPERTENSION Vascular Plaque Wellness PROTOCOLS Jan 2nd 2022

Core Protocols >

KardioVasc three to four capsules twice per day or 15 drops per capsule of tincture

Omega Supreme Pro two softgels twice per day

Berberstatin Pro one caps twice per day

Red Rice Yeast one capsule twice per day

Magnesium Glycinate two capsules twice per day

Gamma E PLUS one to two sofgels twice per day

Cell Detox Glutathione two capsules twice per day

Ultra Thiamine B1 two capsules twice per day

CoQ10 Supreme Ubiquinol two softgels twice per day CoQ10 Supreme two softgels twice per day

Full Vitamin K2 two capsules twice per day

VascuCare one capule twice per day

Advanced Protocols >

NutrImmune 26Y one capsule twice per day

BioLVR one capsule twice per day

CALmind one scoop two to four times per day

BrainMAG one scoop two to four times per day

SuperNox with NO2 and beets one scoop twice per day

Collagen Peptides Pro one scoop twice per day

Hypertension is the measured change in pulse and resting phase pressure in the peripheral circulation. The heart is pumping against blood vessels, that should respond to the heart. In a healthy circulatory system, blood vessels provide about three quarters of the pump action moving blood, oxygen and nutrients to peripheral tissues. All of the blood flow back to the heart results for the peristaltic wave of contraction of veins back to the right side of the heart. The right heart only pumps to the lung fields to pick up oxygen.

To lower blood pressure we must improve blood vessel secondary wave of contraction, and support mitochondrial metabolism that makes up three quarters of the muscular middle layer, responsible for flow. To lower blood viscosity is essential, reduce free radicals that make vessels stiff with oxidized plaque from fatty acids and cholesterol that has be damaged. Singlet oxygen radical, hydrogen peroxide radical, and nitroperoxide radicals must be quenched. A byproduct of inadequate methyl group transfer from folate, B12, and methyl group deficiency is homocysteine which must be reduced to prevent vessel wall injury. Cholesterol is not dangerous to the artery, but small particle HDL and VLDL3 can be swallowed by macrophages and die becoming plaque forming foam cells. They release local molecules that can cause fibrin and platelets to aggregate like tar on a shack.

DIET:

Low Carbohydrate, Low Glycemic, Index, Low Salt, High Fat, Moderate Protein, High Minerals – Augment Diet with AgeLess / Life Support / NutriComplete / GlycemX NutriMeds Drinks substituting meals and snacks



Hypertension is the response of the heart to metabolic, hormonal and autonomically perceived poor peripheral perfustion. The primary wave of heart pump does not creat most blood flow in the body, it is the peristaltic contractile wave of arterioles, arteries, veins, venules and capillary bed NO Nitric Oxide. These latter secondary vascular peristaltic waves are downregulated when SOD1 and Glutathione Peroxidase are shut down with a binding of Copper as Cu2 complex of Copper Zinc Superoxidea Dismutase and NO is downregulated as well as mitochondrial oxidative metabolism. As vascular SOD1, Gluathione and vascular mitochondial metabolism and peristaltic non-Newtonian blood flow via the vascular tree, then blood pressure drops as peripheral perfusion improves.