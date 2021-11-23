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Gateway Nature Interpretation
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10 views • November 23, 2021
I did this video at a resort I worked at in Gateway Colorado and it is on nature and how God formed this land. people claim this land was done over millions of years but that doesnt make sense with the flat uniform bands that stretch across the West.
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