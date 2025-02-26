Once Saved Always Saved? || Christian Documentary (2024)

The film "Once Saved, Always Saved?" is a thought-provoking documentary that examines the controversial doctrine of eternal security in Christianity. Through interviews with scholars, theologians, and religious leaders, the film delves into the historical origins and biblical arguments for and against the belief that once a person is saved, their salvation cannot be lost.





The documentary traces the development of this doctrine from the early church through influential figures like Augustine and Calvin. It highlights the lack of consensus on eternal security throughout church history and among Christian denominations today.





The film doesn't shy away from the complexities of the issue, presenting a range of viewpoints with clarity and respect. Viewers will come away with a deeper understanding of the key scriptures and theological arguments on both sides of the discussion.





Whether you're a pastor, theologian, or simply a curious believer, "Once Saved, Always Saved?" is an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the debate over eternal security. With its expert insights and thought-provoking perspectives, this documentary is sure to spark meaningful discussions and challenge viewers to dive deeper into the Scriptures and the rich tradition of Christian theology.





* Scriptures:

2 Peter 2:19–22, Hebrews 6:4–8, 1 Corinthians 9:24–27, Hebrews 10:26–31, Mark 4:13–20, Hebrews 3:12–19, Galatians 5:4–7, Romans 11:18–23, James 5:19–20, Colossians 1:21–23, Matthew 7:21-23, Hebrews 10:35–39, 1 Timothy 4:1, Revelation 2:4–5, Acts 14:22, John 15:1–4, Hebrews 12:14–17, 2 Peter 1:3, Matthew 10:22, Matthew 25:1–13, Luke 12:46–48, Luke 21:34–36, 2 Peter 1:10–11, 2 Peter 3:14-17, 1 Timothy 1:18–19, Matthew 5:13, Acts 11:23, Galatians 4:9–11, 1 Thessalonians 3:4–5, Hebrews 2:1–3, Revelation 2:13, Revelation 2:16–17, Matthew 13:18-23, Luke 8:11–15, Luke 14:34-35, Matthew 3:10, Luke 3:9, Matthew 24:4-13, Mark 9:43–50, Luke 13:6-9, John 8:31-32, Romans 8:12–17, Hebrews 6:11–12, Hebrews 10:22–24, Galatians 6:7–9, Philippians 3:17–4:1, 1 Peter 1:6–9, 2 Peter 2:1–3, 1 Timothy 6:10, 2 Timothy 2:22–26, 1 John 2:24, Revelation 2:25–29, Revelation 3:10–11, Revelation 3:12–13, Revelation 3:21–22.





* Featuring: (in order of appearance)

* Source: Once Saved Always Saved? A Documentary Film





