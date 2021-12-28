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Rand Paul and Natural Immunity
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679 views • December 28, 2021
Senator Rand Paul interrogates Xavier Becerra, the 25th Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Becerra appears to be woefully ignorant about the topic of natural immunity, indicating that his position as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services was wrongfully appointed by the Biden administration. Becerra is a lawyer who insults Americans who are happy to rely on their natural immunity rather the be subjected to an experimental covid gene-altering drug injection.
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