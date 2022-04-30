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Geoengineering & The 🅰️𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐍 Weather 🔹 Maria Zee & Dane Wigington
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120 views • April 30, 2022
Dane Wigington of geoengineeringwatch.org on how governments are poisoning us through our skies, engaging in weather warfare and manufacturing a climate crisis, with a particular focus on what is happening in Australia. - .
To watch their latest documentary, click here: . - .
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/ . - .
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Source: Maria Zee
To watch their latest documentary, click here: . - .
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/ . - .
.
Source: Maria Zee
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