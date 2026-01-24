FLAT EARTH & THE TARTARIAN EMPIRE history unravelled

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A DEEP DIVE IN TO THE OVERWELMING EVIDENCE THAT TARTARIA WAS REAL.
SUPPORT THE CHANNEL = paypal.me/dean166 givesendgo.com/flatearthreality
buymeacoffee.com/flatearthreality
MARTIN LEIDTKE = https://youtu.be/NvOS3nQcedc?si=Bbdv5fkxTuxOxlWu
FREE ENERGY TRAINS=https://youtu.be/TCoUmP1UvbY?si=tGNJaPugJzNYUxjb
TARTARIAN BANKING SYSTEM=https://youtu.be/kXrXNozRh_I?si=6wBvf58UsAQQ82B6
FREE ENERGY SYSTEM=https://youtu.be/LxAGo-9l-2U?si=FDPSnro5LCPaADUM
TARTARIAN GIANTS=https://youtu.be/-TWjXZZBcW0?si=NK1QKOLcNPjR67gc
ASYLUM HOUSES TRUE PURPOSE=https://youtu.be/GRp0eiOyKak?si=IV1i3OFMaqeYzm7m