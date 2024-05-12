Lloyd Pye - Megalithe - Ein Beweis für Alien Intervention?

Lloyd Pye veranschaulicht in diesen Vortrag, dass die offizielle Geschichte der Ägyptologen rein aus der Logik heraus nicht stimmen kann. Er zeigt die ganzen Ungereimtheiten auf und stellt sich die Frage, wie primitive "Steinzeitmenschen" solche Bauten wie die Pyramiden hätten bewerkstelligen sollen.
