Lloyd Pye - Megalithe - Ein Beweis für Alien Intervention?
Roter Lotus
2 Subscribers
14 views
Published 19 hours ago

Lloyd Pye veranschaulicht in diesen Vortrag, dass die offizielle Geschichte der Ägyptologen rein aus der Logik heraus nicht stimmen kann. Er zeigt die ganzen Ungereimtheiten auf und stellt sich die Frage, wie primitive "Steinzeitmenschen" solche Bauten wie die Pyramiden hätten bewerkstelligen sollen.

Keywords
aliensalienegyptmegalithlloyd pyeaegyptenlloyd pye germanlloyd pye deutschmegalithe

