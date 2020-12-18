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Healthworker Serious Reactions, Seeing Through the Smokescreen Propaganda, and More: 12.18.2020
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1283 views • December 18, 2020
Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Healthcare Workers in the U.S. Suffer Serious Reactions from Illegal Pfizer Experimental Vaccine – Others Fake Vaccination on TV
Submitted by Karen
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/healthcare-workers-in-the-u-s-suffer-serious-reactions-from-illegal-pfizer-experimental-vaccine-others-fake-vaccination-on-tv/
--
When the Elderly and Frail Die After Receiving the COVID Vaccine
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/12/16/when-the-elderly-and-frail-die-after-receiving-the-covid-vaccine/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.18.2020):
4 Feet of Snow Cripples the North East/Grand Solar Minimum! https://youtu.be/bTyKiQ7zryo
--
Washington state lawmaker proposes legislation to prohibit vaccine 'discrimination': https://youtu.be/gSka-ojh7RU
--
Major flooding in USA, and storms hits UK and Australia: https://youtu.be/U2xiq8i987k
--
5 AND 4G is linked to cell and tissue damage, damaging proteins
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/5-and-4g-is-linked-to-cell-and-tissue.html?m=1
--
Scientist believe they've detected mysterious radio signal from alien planet
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/scientist-believe-theyve-detected-mysterious-radio-signal-from-alien-planet/ar-BB1c35et
--
Despite Clouds Or Darkness, New Satellite Can See Into Buildings
https://www.technocracy.news/despite-clouds-or-darkness-new-satellite-can-see-into-buildings/
https://futurism.com/new-satellite-buildings-day-night
--
Everyone Things MIGHT Get Real Crazy - Here's The Martial Law Plan! https://youtu.be/uX3HVtOAgy8
--
Underground Military Bases- FEMA Camps- HAARP- CERN:
https://amg-news.com/underground-military-bases-fema-camps-haarp-cern/
--
Republican state senators call on Trump to declare martial law to overturn Biden election victory
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/12/17/elec-d17.html
--
Calls For Universal Basic Income Continue To Rise
https://www.technocracy.news/calls-for-universal-basic-income-continue-to-rise/
--
US experts debate: Who should be next in line for vaccine?
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-vaccine-next-in-line-0020fe73d46c7e1edef12fd6573ef49b
--
Nurses, no guinea pigs! 87,000 healthcare workers in Netherlands refuse Covid-19 vaccine
https://www.ibtimes.co.in/nurses-no-guinea-pigs-87000-healthcare-workers-netherlands-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-831263
--
Summit News: https://summit.news/latest-news/
--
The Morning Briefing: If Lockdowns Work Why Is California a Global COVID-19 Hotspot?
https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/12/18/the-morning-briefing-if-lockdowns-work-why-is-california-a-global-covid-19-hotspot-n1217349
--
COVID-19 vaccines contain deadly epitopes that cause autoimmune disease
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-16-covid19-vaccines-contain-deadly-epitopes-autoimmune-disease.html
--
CCP Experts Believe Virus Was In The US Before Wuhan
https://gsiexchange.com/ccp-experts-believe-virus-was-in-the-us-before-wuhan/
--
The Latest: Pentagon OKs top civilians, military for shots
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-europe-epidemics-coronavirus-pandemic-us-supreme-court-cb1d8ddaa8feb2afe5fb3180f45bd3cf
--
CCP Virus Ushers In Brave New World of Techno-Utopian ‘Education’
https://mbncnews.com/ccp-virus-ushers-in-brave-new-world-of-techno-utopian-education/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Healthcare Workers in the U.S. Suffer Serious Reactions from Illegal Pfizer Experimental Vaccine – Others Fake Vaccination on TV
Submitted by Karen
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/healthcare-workers-in-the-u-s-suffer-serious-reactions-from-illegal-pfizer-experimental-vaccine-others-fake-vaccination-on-tv/
--
When the Elderly and Frail Die After Receiving the COVID Vaccine
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/12/16/when-the-elderly-and-frail-die-after-receiving-the-covid-vaccine/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.18.2020):
4 Feet of Snow Cripples the North East/Grand Solar Minimum! https://youtu.be/bTyKiQ7zryo
--
Washington state lawmaker proposes legislation to prohibit vaccine 'discrimination': https://youtu.be/gSka-ojh7RU
--
Major flooding in USA, and storms hits UK and Australia: https://youtu.be/U2xiq8i987k
--
5 AND 4G is linked to cell and tissue damage, damaging proteins
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/5-and-4g-is-linked-to-cell-and-tissue.html?m=1
--
Scientist believe they've detected mysterious radio signal from alien planet
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/scientist-believe-theyve-detected-mysterious-radio-signal-from-alien-planet/ar-BB1c35et
--
Despite Clouds Or Darkness, New Satellite Can See Into Buildings
https://www.technocracy.news/despite-clouds-or-darkness-new-satellite-can-see-into-buildings/
https://futurism.com/new-satellite-buildings-day-night
--
Everyone Things MIGHT Get Real Crazy - Here's The Martial Law Plan! https://youtu.be/uX3HVtOAgy8
--
Underground Military Bases- FEMA Camps- HAARP- CERN:
https://amg-news.com/underground-military-bases-fema-camps-haarp-cern/
--
Republican state senators call on Trump to declare martial law to overturn Biden election victory
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/12/17/elec-d17.html
--
Calls For Universal Basic Income Continue To Rise
https://www.technocracy.news/calls-for-universal-basic-income-continue-to-rise/
--
US experts debate: Who should be next in line for vaccine?
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-vaccine-next-in-line-0020fe73d46c7e1edef12fd6573ef49b
--
Nurses, no guinea pigs! 87,000 healthcare workers in Netherlands refuse Covid-19 vaccine
https://www.ibtimes.co.in/nurses-no-guinea-pigs-87000-healthcare-workers-netherlands-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-831263
--
Summit News: https://summit.news/latest-news/
--
The Morning Briefing: If Lockdowns Work Why Is California a Global COVID-19 Hotspot?
https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/12/18/the-morning-briefing-if-lockdowns-work-why-is-california-a-global-covid-19-hotspot-n1217349
--
COVID-19 vaccines contain deadly epitopes that cause autoimmune disease
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-16-covid19-vaccines-contain-deadly-epitopes-autoimmune-disease.html
--
CCP Experts Believe Virus Was In The US Before Wuhan
https://gsiexchange.com/ccp-experts-believe-virus-was-in-the-us-before-wuhan/
--
The Latest: Pentagon OKs top civilians, military for shots
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-europe-epidemics-coronavirus-pandemic-us-supreme-court-cb1d8ddaa8feb2afe5fb3180f45bd3cf
--
CCP Virus Ushers In Brave New World of Techno-Utopian ‘Education’
https://mbncnews.com/ccp-virus-ushers-in-brave-new-world-of-techno-utopian-education/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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