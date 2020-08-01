Collier court corruption, (HUMAN TRAFFICKING BY DEFINITION)

BY DEFINITION, ATTORNEY AND JUDGE ENGAGE IN HUMAN TRAFFICKING.Told to produce private information or be arrested (kidnapped with no crime), Denial of due process, refused a trial, Jurisdiction question answered only as contract law, told that florida rule 1.977 is superior to the bill of rights 4th and 5th amendment and that supreme court decisions did not apply in open court, best part starts at 21.122016 Florida StatutesTitle XLVICRIMESChapter 787KIDNAPPING; FALSE IMPRISONMENT; LURING OR ENTICING A CHILD; CUSTODY OFFENSES Entire ChapterSECTION 06Human trafficking.787.06 Human trafficking.—(1)(a) The Legislature finds that human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery. Victims of human trafficking are young children, teenagers, and adults. Thousands of victims are trafficked annually across international borders worldwide. Many of these victims are trafficked into this state. Victims of human trafficking also include citizens of the United States and those persons trafficked domestically within the borders of the United States. The Legislature finds that victims of human trafficking are subjected to force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of sexual exploitation or forced labor.(b) The Legislature finds that while many victims of human trafficking are forced to work in prostitution or the sexual entertainment industry, trafficking also occurs in forms of labor exploitation, such as domestic servitude, restaurant work, janitorial work, sweatshop factory work, and migrant agricultural work.(c) The Legislature finds that traffickers use various techniques to instill fear in victims and to keep them enslaved. Some traffickers keep their victims under l