Celebrations in Lebanon, moments before a ceasefire will be announced for their brothers in Gaza
40 views • 3 months ago

Celebrations in Lebanon, moments before a ceasefire will be announced for their brothers in Gaza. 

There was a video, but not posting: 

As the official announcement comes close, Hamas fighters come out of their hideouts onto the streets – 'we are the men on the battlefield, and we will remain!'

Adding: BREAKING: The Prime Minister of Qatar officially announces a hostage deal and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip!The initial ceasefire is temporary (1st phase of 43 days) and will transition into a permanent ceasefire when all the requirements are met. 
The ceasefire will begin on Sunday.
The war in Gaza is over.

