Celebrations in Lebanon, moments before a ceasefire will be announced for their brothers in Gaza.
As the official announcement comes close, Hamas fighters come out of their hideouts onto the streets – 'we are the men on the battlefield, and we will remain!'
Adding: BREAKING: The Prime Minister of Qatar officially announces a hostage deal and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip!The initial ceasefire is temporary (1st phase of 43 days) and will transition into a permanent ceasefire when all the requirements are met.
The ceasefire will begin on Sunday.
The war in Gaza is over.