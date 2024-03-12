Did Israel allow Oct 7th Hamas Attack?

They had prior knowledge, they took 2 hours to respond to a max 45 min trip, they moved the location of the concert closer to the attack zone a day before Oct 7th, they extended the festival an extra day so it would still be going on when Oct 7th rolled around, then they didn't tell the security forces any of this, nor what to expect. Also, Netanyahu was on his way out prior to Oct 7th, so he needed a war to distract the avg. Israeli voter. Then, the IDF killed its own people during the fire fight.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.