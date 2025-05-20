❗️ABC News is about to publish a hit piece against Aussie Cossack with allegations that his legal team received legal aid funding and support (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10955599/Putins-glamorous-spokeswoman-Maria-Zakharova-slams-Australia-locking-No-1-fan.html) from Russia's "Pravfond" when in 2022 he was jailed by the Australian Government for 10 months for breaching a suppression order.

Yes, Russia supports it's compatriots overseas. No suprise here considering Simeon Boikov Aussie Cossack publicly thanked (https://russkiymir.ru/news/305940/) "Pravfond" for their support in 2022.

🤣It will be interesting to read how the ABC spin this story. Probably some outrageous nonsense along the lines of "Pravfond" being a Russian government front to support spies and propagandists. Stay tuned.