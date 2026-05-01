The Purpose of Grief - Listener Questions Answered

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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux unpacks community questions on grief-growth parenting, boundary accountability, kids' financial steel, violence-cycle breaks, welfare coercion traps and birth-immigration scams to forge individual freedoms and unbreakable clarity.
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0:00:00Grieving Process Explained
0:05:07Teaching Kids Value
0:09:17The Role of AI in Society
0:13:31Parenting and Violence
0:17:36The Use of Force
0:19:57Birth Rates and Societal Issues
0:27:06Solutions to Societal Problems