Man destroyed by Pfizer VAXX poison induced colon and liver CANCER

Another victim of censorship. No clue that the vax is poison. Ralph Barella. Van Silk. "TODAY CHEMOTHERAPY 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Another week of Chemo and the weather is changing down here in Florida. Plus I got Vaccinated Pfizer.. Now to my brothers please get your #Colon & #Prostate checked. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"
November 8, 2021
https://www.facebookDOTcom/Rapamaniavansilk/videos/261659912678881/
###
HIP HOP PIONEER VANSILK FIGHT WITH LIVER CANCER! Stage 4..
https://rumble.com/v46jr32-hip-hop-pioneer-vansilk-fight-with-liver-cancer-stage-4...html
###
Van Silk
January 5, 2022
"Thank you Kyle Eustice on this article about my brother DJ KaySlay for HipHopDX.com
I just hope he get well because we had many discussions about getting vaccinated even when I came to New York a few weeks ago he didn’t want to get vaccinated.
This is my brother for real with the many things we have done when he came home 1996."
https://www.facebookDOTcom/Rapamaniavansilk/posts/pfbid02xD2BMFsdzsBgRwESZ22dpgqZUA1ZuEVimk3hHKtmZNrK8C8FELynCrLQEUUarDCQl
###
Van Silk is with Idris Salaam and 22 others
"PLEASE WATCH THE WHOLE VIDEO!
TAKING MY COVID-19 VACCINE NOW!!!
PRAY FOR ME 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
SO YOUR BROTHER JUST GOT HIS COVID-19 VACCINE! Damn it felt good😂😂😂😂😂
They let me do it myself with my #AshyBows
My ass is still with my #BackPains
Thanks to Fred Freddy B Barton for the T-Shirts 💯💯
RALPH BARELLA"
https://www.facebookDOTcom/Rapamaniavansilk/posts/pfbid02NxonYxGphoqzXqWHBbQFwzHb6nLNhj8C6ok8JGpEUsc5wrMpzWyNETx5Q8Ld3Yvul
February 1, 2021
###
HIP HOP PIONEER VANSILK PREDICTED THE 1991 CITY COLLEGE TRAGEDY
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=iAwNYaYOIGM
###
Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington "It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)"
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=myRc-3oF1d0
###
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.