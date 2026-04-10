Trump is mad that he got 'set up by Israel' - Alex Jones view of things

Trump is mad that he got 'set up by Israel' — Alex Jones

The Infowars host responds to Trump's Truth Social attack — where the president called Jones, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens "stupid people" with "Low IQs" who think it's "wonderful for Iran to have a nuclear weapon."

"Once a man, twice a child. This is dementia. He knows he was wrong about Iran. He's throwing a fit," Alex Jones said.