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Best Garlic Harvest + Easy Zucchini Muffins from Fresh Garden Harvest
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, June 13th! It’s been a whirlwind second half of the week. The garden is thriving, but I’m on the lookout for new ways to keep the critters out, so I’m experimenting with different netting methods. I’ve had what I think is my most successful garlic harvest yet. I’m also getting a great yield of green beans, and the zucchini is doing wonderfully, so much so that you’ll see how I made zucchini muffins in the Garden to Table segment!  


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

  

TKG’s Garden to Table:

Zucchini Muffins w/ walnuts & chocolate chips:

Zucchini Muffins


Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:44Cherry Tomato Check-up

01:49Traveling Butternut Squash

02:16Pests Nibbling on Tomatoes

02:55Vining Squash

03:10Trimming Tall Tomato Plants

03:31Harvesting Green Beans

05:19Eggplant Check-up

05:34Deadheading Marigolds

05:58Mildew Control on Pumpkin Plant

06:30Insect/Critter Damage

07:01New Pumpkins Growing Strong

07:44Zucchini Check-up

09:21Up-potting Himawari Sunflower

12:19Pepper Plant Check-up

13:57North Garden Check-up

14:51Washing the Day’s Harvest

15:19Garden to Table: Zucchini Muffins!

21:22The Garlic Harvest!

24:20Protecting Tomato Plants with Netting

29:55Scenes of Kamakura

30:18Mt. Fuji 富士山

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Privacy Policy