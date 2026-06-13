Best Garlic Harvest + Easy Zucchini Muffins from Fresh Garden Harvest

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, June 13th! It’s been a whirlwind second half of the week. The garden is thriving, but I’m on the lookout for new ways to keep the critters out, so I’m experimenting with different netting methods. I’ve had what I think is my most successful garlic harvest yet. I’m also getting a great yield of green beans, and the zucchini is doing wonderfully, so much so that you’ll see how I made zucchini muffins in the Garden to Table segment!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

TKG’s Garden to Table:

Zucchini Muffins w/ walnuts & chocolate chips:

Zucchini Muffins



