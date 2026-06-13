Best Garlic Harvest + Easy Zucchini Muffins from Fresh Garden Harvest

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, June 13th! It’s been a whirlwind second half of the week. The garden is thriving, but I’m on the lookout for new ways to keep the critters out, so I’m experimenting with different netting methods. I’ve had what I think is my most successful garlic harvest yet. I’m also getting a great yield of green beans, and the zucchini is doing wonderfully, so much so that you’ll see how I made zucchini muffins in the Garden to Table segment!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG’s Garden to Table:
Zucchini Muffins w/ walnuts & chocolate chips:
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:44Cherry Tomato Check-up
01:49Traveling Butternut Squash
02:16Pests Nibbling on Tomatoes
02:55Vining Squash
03:10Trimming Tall Tomato Plants
03:31Harvesting Green Beans
05:19Eggplant Check-up
05:34Deadheading Marigolds
05:58Mildew Control on Pumpkin Plant
06:30Insect/Critter Damage
07:01New Pumpkins Growing Strong
07:44Zucchini Check-up
09:21Up-potting Himawari Sunflower
12:19Pepper Plant Check-up
13:57North Garden Check-up
14:51Washing the Day’s Harvest
15:19Garden to Table: Zucchini Muffins!
21:22The Garlic Harvest!
24:20Protecting Tomato Plants with Netting
29:55Scenes of Kamakura
30:18Mt. Fuji 富士山