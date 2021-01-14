MASKS ARE KILLING YOU – TAKE THEM OFF NOW!

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Wardo-Rants
This U.S. Doctor is telling you the TRUTH about how wearing masks is literally killing you and this is what they hope will happen to all of us.
Wake Up now before you're DEAD!