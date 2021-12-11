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Mankind Is Entering the Outer Darkness
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142 views • December 11, 2021
I recorded this yesterday, December 10, 2021, during my 12th day of Covid. I understand that I may die from this. Nevertheless, the LORD Jesus Christ moved upon yesterday to bring this prophetic word. Listen... and weep for you and your children. The antichrist has been revealed, the mark of the beast is here. The Great Tribulation has begun. This is it. Prepare or be cast into outer darkness.
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