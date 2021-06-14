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Censorship by Social Media and BIG Tech Companies
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23 views • June 14, 2021
The social media and big tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Apple, Amazon and Co. are already the perfect surveillance system that works best without a mandate. Increasingly, they also censor "false opinions" without legal authority. This program presents examples of the increasing censorship crusade against all those who do not think and act politically correct.
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