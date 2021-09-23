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She Rides
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51 views • September 23, 2021
As I prepared this to share, I added, prepare with Jesus, then the Spirit of God reminded me; I am thy breadwinner. My Father is sooooooo sweet. We can prepare like Joseph but remember the power in us to turn 5 loaves to feed many and the power of God to feed Elijah by a raven. We have a lot to choose from, all it takes is faith. Greater is He that is in us than he that is in the world. We serve the same God that parted the sea for his people to cross on dry land. We are entering a time when putting our faith into action will be needed more than ever as it will undergo the biggest test where we must love not our lives to the death.
The stage is being set for those who love their lives to seek to save it, with the price being their very soul. We are eternal spiritual beings having a temporary earthly experience. When we begin to appreciate this by allowing God to lead us, we will understand why the devil is fighting soo hard to deceive everyone. His most important prize is destroying God's people as his efforts to be like God and be worshipped as God only started in heaven. We must remember how we overcome the world.
1 John 5:4
King James Version
4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰
The stage is being set for those who love their lives to seek to save it, with the price being their very soul. We are eternal spiritual beings having a temporary earthly experience. When we begin to appreciate this by allowing God to lead us, we will understand why the devil is fighting soo hard to deceive everyone. His most important prize is destroying God's people as his efforts to be like God and be worshipped as God only started in heaven. We must remember how we overcome the world.
1 John 5:4
King James Version
4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰
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