Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PROPAGANDA EXPOSED [UNCENSORED] - 48-Hour "ENCORE" Replay Happening NOW!
89 views
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
Published 9 days ago |

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://go2.propaganda-exposed.com/docuseries/replay/

See Episode list at the video link! Please help us spread the word about 'Propaganda Exposed! [UNCENSORED]' - Your friends & family will thank you :) Available through Sunday Nov 20th

Episode 1
QUESTION EVERYTHING!
A Primer on Pervasive Propaganda
From the Founding Fathers to Flexner to Fauci
Episode 2
SOME WARS AREN’T MEANT TO BE WON
Cancer & Cannabis | Germ Hunters | Medical Experiments
PCR * HIV * AIDS * AZT * CIA * HELA * SV40 * 9/11
Episode 3
WEAPONIZING FEAR & MANDATING COMPLIANCE
Vaccine Adverse Events & CDC Coverups
Practitioner Persecution * Intellectual Idiocy * Political Poppycock
Episode 4
EUGENICS & MEDICAL APARTHEID
Race-Specific “Top Secret” Vaccines
Man-made Viruses & Putting Profits over People
Episode 5
BIG “PHARMA-CIDE”
Government Coercion & CDC Fraud
Pfizer Prevarications & Natural Immunity
Episode 6
FORCED MEDICINE & THE BANKING CARTEL
The Federal Reserve | Fluoride Facts | Scientific Fraud
Collectivism * Covid Bigotry * Vaccine Prejudice
Episode 7
MODERN DAY ROBBER BARONS
Cancer-Causing Vaccines & Depopulation
GMO * Genocide * Geoengineering
Episode 8
DEFEATING DECEIT & TRIUMPHING OVER TYRANNY
The Great Reset * Global Surveillance * Track & Trace
Episode 9
CRUSHING CENSORSHIP, COLLUSION & CONSPIRACY
WHO IS SHAKING THE JAR?
PATRIOTS THIS IS OUR 1776! * SPOILER ALERT: WE WIN!


Keywords
censorshipcollusionconspiracytyrannypropagandaexposedreplay weekend

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket