PROPAGANDA EXPOSED [UNCENSORED] - 48-Hour "ENCORE" Replay Happening NOW!

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://go2.propaganda-exposed.com/docuseries/replay/

See Episode list at the video link! Please help us spread the word about 'Propaganda Exposed! [UNCENSORED]' - Your friends & family will thank you :) Available through Sunday Nov 20th

Episode 1

QUESTION EVERYTHING!

A Primer on Pervasive Propaganda

From the Founding Fathers to Flexner to Fauci

Episode 2

SOME WARS AREN’T MEANT TO BE WON

Cancer & Cannabis | Germ Hunters | Medical Experiments

PCR * HIV * AIDS * AZT * CIA * HELA * SV40 * 9/11

Episode 3

WEAPONIZING FEAR & MANDATING COMPLIANCE

Vaccine Adverse Events & CDC Coverups

Practitioner Persecution * Intellectual Idiocy * Political Poppycock

Episode 4

EUGENICS & MEDICAL APARTHEID

Race-Specific “Top Secret” Vaccines

Man-made Viruses & Putting Profits over People

Episode 5

BIG “PHARMA-CIDE”

Government Coercion & CDC Fraud

Pfizer Prevarications & Natural Immunity

Episode 6

FORCED MEDICINE & THE BANKING CARTEL

The Federal Reserve | Fluoride Facts | Scientific Fraud

Collectivism * Covid Bigotry * Vaccine Prejudice

Episode 7

MODERN DAY ROBBER BARONS

Cancer-Causing Vaccines & Depopulation

GMO * Genocide * Geoengineering

Episode 8

DEFEATING DECEIT & TRIUMPHING OVER TYRANNY

The Great Reset * Global Surveillance * Track & Trace

Episode 9

CRUSHING CENSORSHIP, COLLUSION & CONSPIRACY

WHO IS SHAKING THE JAR?

PATRIOTS THIS IS OUR 1776! * SPOILER ALERT: WE WIN!



