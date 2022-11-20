PROPAGANDA EXPOSED [UNCENSORED] - 48-Hour "ENCORE" Replay Happening NOW!

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://go2.propaganda-exposed.com/docuseries/replay/
See Episode list at the video link! Please help us spread the word about 'Propaganda Exposed! [UNCENSORED]' - Your friends & family will thank you :) Available through Sunday Nov 20th
A Primer on Pervasive Propaganda
From the Founding Fathers to Flexner to Fauci
Cancer & Cannabis | Germ Hunters | Medical Experiments
PCR * HIV * AIDS * AZT * CIA * HELA * SV40 * 9/11
Vaccine Adverse Events & CDC Coverups
Practitioner Persecution * Intellectual Idiocy * Political Poppycock
Race-Specific “Top Secret” Vaccines
Man-made Viruses & Putting Profits over People
Government Coercion & CDC Fraud
Pfizer Prevarications & Natural Immunity
The Federal Reserve | Fluoride Facts | Scientific Fraud
Collectivism * Covid Bigotry * Vaccine Prejudice
Cancer-Causing Vaccines & Depopulation
GMO * Genocide * Geoengineering
The Great Reset * Global Surveillance * Track & Trace
WHO IS SHAKING THE JAR?
PATRIOTS THIS IS OUR 1776! * SPOILER ALERT: WE WIN!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.