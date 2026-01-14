BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🤡 IDF General admits US military is Israel’s battering ram for regime change in Iran - Brig. Gen Amir Avivi
🤡 IDF general casually admits US military is Israel’s battering ram for regime change in Iran

💬 “Today I can say something we couldn’t have said a month ago - this regime is going down! There will be no Iranian regime, and this is going to change entirely the future of Israel,” Brig. Gen Amir Avivi said at a JPost event Tuesday.

The US military will be tasked with the heavy lifting in a “massive” attack on Iran with Israel’s help, which Avivi promises will take place “in the very near future.”

💬 “The bigger the win will be, the greater the golden age of Israel and the Jewish people will be the day after,” Avivi said, adding that it’s Israel’s destiny to bring “redemption” for itself “and the whole world.”

“Redemption?” Probably not. A world-ending nuclear apocalypse? Possibly. 🤦‍♂️

Adding: 

✋🏻 Israel reportedly wants Trump to hold off on Iran strikes until THIS happens

Israeli and Arab officials have told Washington Iran’s government is not yet “weak” enough for US strikes to “topple” it, NBC News has reported, citing current and former US officials, someone “familiar with the Israeli leadership’s thinking” and two Arab officials.

✈️ In a Truth Social post Tuesday, Trump urged protesters to “keep protesting” and “take over your institutions,” promising “help is on its way.” 

But a WaPo report said Trump may be “less enthusiastic” on bombing Iran than he was after Israel’s June 2025 aggression.

⏳ It’s too late

If the US and Israel genuinely thought strikes on Iran would somehow help “topple” its government instead of rallying the public around it, they’ve waited too long. 

In the past week, Iran’s authorities have:

♦️ arrested scores of Mossad agents and agitators coordinating riots

♦️ begun a multi-pronged campaign against the Starlink terminals violent protesters use to organize

♦️ showed ordinary Iranians and the world the ‘peaceful protesters’’ true nature by exposing acts of barbaric violence 

♦️ uncovered Israel’s role in fomenting the unrest (which Tel Aviv isn’t even hiding)

♦️ and organized large-scale counterprotests across Iran’s cities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that “calm” had largely been “restored” thanks to the efforts of law enforcement and a vigilant public.

Adding:

Starlink: CIA and Mossad’s not-so-secret digital backdoor into Iran

Iran has showed off a major haul of seized Starlink terminals, modems and signal amplifiers.

Amid media estimates that 30, 50 or even 100k terminals are active in the country, the government has realized that where they operate, coordinated violence follows. That makes finding and disabling them a top strategic priority.

Iran has an array of tools at its disposal for this purpose:

🔴 military-grade jammers, possibly Russia or China-sourced, used to degrade terminals’ connection to orbiting Starlink satellites by up to 80%, per reports

🔴 signal detection vans and drones used to triangulate approximate usage areas, allowing troops to take down antennas and confiscate terminals

🔴 software created after the June 2025 war with Israel mimicking Starlink apps to collect info on users

🔴 hefty penalties for possession and smuggling of terminals (2-10 years in prison, or even the death sentence in cases of espionage for a foreign adversary)

Why stamping out Starlink is critical, and urgent:

🔴 the service is being used to bypass local network restrictions and coordinate unrest, spread messages, deepfakes, social media bot posts and conduct other “information operations” which Israeli and US officials and media aren’t even denying are taking place 

🔴 Musk switched Starlink on in Iran during Israel’s June 2025 aggression, saying “the beams are on.” These “beams” were used by Israeli infiltrators to coordinate drone operations and IDF airstrikes

🔴 fast forward to today, and Bloomberg reports that SpaceX is offering free Starlink internet in Iran after Trump promised to “speak to Elon” about it

🔴 the US government exempted Starlink from Iran sanctions in 2022, confirming Washington’s plans to use the tech tool long-term 

🔴 Starlink is highly integrated into the US and Israeli security states, with the US military, CIA, NSA and DIA using its special Starshield variant, and Musk turning the service on for the IDF before it began its invasion of Gaza in 2023


Above @geopolitics_prime

