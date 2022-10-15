DR. RASHID A BUTTAR - THE HYDROGEL IN THE COVID-19 JAB HAS BEEN PROGRAMMED TO BE ACTIVATED BY 5G

https://rumble.com/v1o3eua-dr.-rashid-a-buttar-the-hydrogel-in-the-covid-19-jab-has-been-programmed-to.html
The Hydrogel in the COVID-19 Injections is a delivery system and has been Programmed to be activated by 5G. Taking a COVID death jab is a game of Russian roulette. You never know which shot is the poison on. So, wake up while you can and stop playing the game!
Dr.
Buttar graduated high school at age 17 and received his undergraduate degree
from Washington University
in St. Louis
with a double major in Biology and Theology at age 21. Dr. Buttar
then attended medical school at the University
of Osteopathic Medicine and Health
Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa,
graduating with his medical degree at age 25.
Dr. Buttar did a rotational internship with an emphasis in General Surgery in Houston, Texas and then later trained in General Surgery at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. While serving in the US Army, Dr. Buttar also served as Brigade Surgeon for 2ndInfantry Division, Republic of South Korea, and later as Chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Moncrief Army Community Hospital at Ft. Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina while serving in the US Army.
Source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ul8PQ26prQcw/
https://www.askdrbuttar.com
https://zeeemedia.com (MariaZeee)
Jabs Activated By 5G, Stop 5G, mRNA Jabs and Solar GeoEngineering
Dune Drifter Channel
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.