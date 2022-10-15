DR. RASHID A BUTTAR - THE HYDROGEL IN THE COVID-19 JAB HAS BEEN PROGRAMMED TO BE ACTIVATED BY 5G





The Hydrogel in the COVID-19 Injections is a delivery system and has been Programmed to be activated by 5G. Taking a COVID death jab is a game of Russian roulette. You never know which shot is the poison on. So, wake up while you can and stop playing the game!





Dr. Buttar graduated high school at age 17 and received his undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis with a double major in Biology and Theology at age 21. Dr. Buttar then attended medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa, graduating with his medical degree at age 25.



Dr. Buttar did a rotational internship with an emphasis in General Surgery in Houston, Texas and then later trained in General Surgery at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. While serving in the US Army, Dr. Buttar also served as Brigade Surgeon for 2ndInfantry Division, Republic of South Korea, and later as Chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Moncrief Army Community Hospital at Ft. Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina while serving in the US Army.







