Porcupine's MEME TASTIC! Medicine Show -ft Robbie Robertson & Mahk Jchi LIVE on BBC

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Porcupine reminds us that we are Watchers on the Wall - here to bring truth to the people and stay strong with them while they awaken. Stay balanced during this process and dance with your inner child.
Read "Porcupine Medicine - Return to Innocence" on Bird Clan Messenger https://birdclanmessenger.com/2021/03... Extended discussion of Porcupine and other Totems.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk9jv...
Chi Miigwetch to Robbie Robertson whose beautiful performance of Ghost Dance/Mahk Jchi LIVE on BBC used for educational purposes in this video.