HUNGER GAMES -vs- GAZA: Which is Worse??!

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‼️How do we reach the people who pay more attention to movies, shows, and celebrities, than they do to real life??? That was the question that prompted the idea for this video. To meet the attention where it is, or use a framework they are familiar with, to get across wtf is going on.‼️ ♥️Most importantly, to support a family struggling to survive in Gaza, please follow @mena.gaza and if you are able to donate, the link for her campaign is in her bio.♥️ 🇵🇸Gaza footage by @rabie.noqaira, m.z.gaza, @mustafa_musllm, @hassam.salem.gaza, @nahed_hajjaj99, journalist testimonies by @wizard_bisan1 🇵🇸 #LetGazaLive ❤️🔥