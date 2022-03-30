© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The War on Humanity
Follow
2
Share
Report
177 views • March 30, 2022
Everything YOU Need To Know About Viruses, Vaccines and the Germ vs. the Terrain Theory!
Dr Judy Mikovits, Dr. Robert O Young, Dr. Sherry O'Donnell, Dr. Meri and Noel Wu Answer the Hard Questions Concerning Corona, HIV, XMRV, HTLV, EBOLA and SARS.
John 3:14 And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up.
AMA & WHO Symbol = Caduceus
Joshua & Caleb were the only two people
who made it to the "Promised Land"
Dr Judy Mikovits, Dr. Robert O Young, Dr. Sherry O'Donnell, Dr. Meri and Noel Wu Answer the Hard Questions Concerning Corona, HIV, XMRV, HTLV, EBOLA and SARS.
John 3:14 And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up.
AMA & WHO Symbol = Caduceus
Joshua & Caleb were the only two people
who made it to the "Promised Land"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.