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Beautiful Great Dane loves maple cookies!
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17 views • January 06, 2020
Mighty Magna has checked into her favorite hotel ever (The H!lton) where she has settled in, relaxed and watched a movies, and now she would like a snack. One of her favorite snacks is the maple cookies, a Canadian tradition, and she always enjoys eating them and she sometimes shares too. You can see she does not just wolf it down because she is an incredibly pulchritudinous lady with style, sophistication, dignity and class.
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