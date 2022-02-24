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NIGHT SHADOWS 02232022 -- Fourth Beast of Daniel and End of Days. When THEY say Peace & Security
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170 views • February 24, 2022
Putin sends his "peacekeepers" into Donbass and is busy reinforcing with tanks and other military tools but once that is done, what is his next move? Everyone is wondering if he will take all of Ukraine and settle the issue before NATO, which some say is too poorly equipped to do anything - others are saying it looks like he may strike deep into Europe and attempt to destroy NATO itself - no one knows at this point, however Israel is the main target - Canada is now fully under the control of China and the UN and America will be next - we are now ripe for a total takeover and the TRUCKERS will pave the way for a full lockdown attempt and revolution may follow - we have to wait and see how all of this goes down and more...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
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