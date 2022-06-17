Scott Schara Discusses How the Hospital Murdered His Daughter

I'm joined tonight by an amazing and loving father who is courageously standing up and sharing his story. Grace was murdered by the hospital she was admitted to, the doctor in charge of her case and the nurses who monitored her care. If you feel led, please visit www.OurAmazingGrace.net - here, you can send prayers, donate to the family's Give, Send, Go account or send donations.





Typically, I insert Patriot Strong's affiliate links. Here it is not needed, nor wanted. Listen to this story. Please, give to this family. May God bless them.