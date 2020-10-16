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"Leaked" Illusions: STOP CREATING HELL
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16 views • October 16, 2020
"Leaked" Illusions: STOP CREATING HELL
WE COLLECTIVELY MANIFEST OUR SHARED REALITY
In this video, I explore a recently "leaked email" and speak about the harmful effects of taking in certain information without Awareness. I also touch on how we can stop giving our energy to certain words, symbols, images, and thought formations to prevent hell from being manifested in the first place. We must be extremely attentive to our own inner world to remove corrupted pre-existing programs and prevent future programs from burrowing into our subconscious minds.
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Check out my Patreon at: /www.patreon.com/theprincipleofcare
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
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Link from video: https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/jaz5bi/leaked_email_from_liberal_party_of_canada_lays/
WE COLLECTIVELY MANIFEST OUR SHARED REALITY
In this video, I explore a recently "leaked email" and speak about the harmful effects of taking in certain information without Awareness. I also touch on how we can stop giving our energy to certain words, symbols, images, and thought formations to prevent hell from being manifested in the first place. We must be extremely attentive to our own inner world to remove corrupted pre-existing programs and prevent future programs from burrowing into our subconscious minds.
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Check out my Patreon at: /www.patreon.com/theprincipleofcare
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/ https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
Link from video: https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/jaz5bi/leaked_email_from_liberal_party_of_canada_lays/
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