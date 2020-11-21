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32 views • November 21, 2020
US hits Iran with new sanctions as Pompeo defends strategy:
https://apnews.com/article/mike-pompeo-ali-khamenei-iran-united-states-670117c10c088f0d40382c26d62755ac

Matthew 24:3-8
Mat 24:3 And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?
Mat 24:4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.
Mat 24:5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.
Mat 24:6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.
Mat 24:7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.
Mat 24:8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.

RT full video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQ4F42qsEt4
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irantrumpwarsanctionswarsramrumors of war
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