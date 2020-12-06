Occult Forces [ Movie 1943 ] The mysteries of Freemasonry...

Following WW2, the film's writer, Jean-Marie Rivière, was imprisoned. Its producer, Robert Muzard, and director, Paul Riche (the pseudonym of Jean Mamy), were EXECUTED (+1949) for their part in the production of this film. "Occult Forces" was the last film Riche directed before his unjust execution.Tagline: Les mystères de la francomaçonnerie pour le premier fois dévoilés à l'écran. (The mysteries of Freemasonry revealed for the first time on screenPlot: The film recounts the life of a young député who joins the Freemasons in order to relaunch his career. He thus learns of how the Freemasons are conspiring with the Jews and the Anglo-american nations to encourage France into a war against Germany.The film was commissioned in 1942 by the Propaganda Abteilung, a delegation of Nazi Germany's propaganda ministry within occupied France by the ex-Mason Mamy. It virulently denounces Freemasonry, parliamentarianism and Jews as part of Vichy's drive against them and seeks to prove a Jewish-Masonic plot. On France's "liberation" its writer Jean Marquès-Rivière, its producer Robert Muzard and its direction Jean Mamy were purged for collaboration with the enemy. On 25 November 1945, Muzard was condemned to 3 years in prison and Marquès-Rivière was condemned in his absence (he had gone into self-imposed exile) to death and degradation. Mamy had also been a journalist on L'Appel under Pierre Constantini (leader of the Ligue française d'épuration, d'entraide sociale et de collaboration européenne) and on the collaborationist journal Au pilori, and was thus condemned to death and executed at the fortress of Montrouge on 29 March 1949.LOL for Loyal Orange Lodge. LOL as in Laughing Out Loud really stands for Lucifer's Our Lord whether people who use this term for not know it. Lucifer is associated with Vesper an aspect of Venus. ( Ralf Neumaier )Freemasonry Is ACriminal OrganizationA Freemason is a person who knowingly destroys peoples lives for self gain.Freemasons portray themselves as a good charitable fraternity of men. They own the media so they get to say what they want. They have infiltrated all of society. It is nothing less than an international money making scam (same as the crooked pyramid schemes). Did you know that the ninth degree Masons take their vows to kill for Freemasonry ???? some charity. Masons are also the NWO's foot-soldiers. All secret societies, orders and cults are as one (intertwined) with this evil human virus called "Freemasonry."YOLO = YOUTH OBEYING LUCIFERS ORDERSSWAG=SATANS WISHES ARE GRANTEDROFL = RISE OUR FATHER LUCIFERWTF = WORSHIP THE FALLENSKULL AND BONESSEE GENSIS 322King James BibleAnd the LORD God said, Behold, the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil: and now, lest he put forth his hand, and take also of the tree of life, and eat, and live for ever"Jack the Ripper" was Winston Churchill's Father a FreemasonMASONIC RITUALS , BLOOD DRINKING ...The Truth About The So Called British “Royal Family”: They are ALL Jews