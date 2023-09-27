Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep 3167b-Voters Are Worried About Election Cheating In 2024,People Will Accept What Needs To Be Done
X22 Report
Published 14 hours ago

The [DS] are doing what the patriots want them to do. The people are now worried about cheating in the 2024 election. The people are going to see more proof they the [DS] rigged the 2020 election which means they will rig the 2024 election. Trump needs the country to see it so they accept what needs to be done in the end. First it will the election guarded by the military then it will the trials of the treasons corrupt criminals. 

Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial report

