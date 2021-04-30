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SN1113: Altering Trajectory, Democratic Threats & Emboldening Enemies | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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10 views • April 30, 2021
Audio Podcast Version: http://tobtr.com/11936142

Episode Article: https://bit.ly/2Pycgvq

Unprecedented moves are happening in the political world right now. The actions taking place are so monumental, they're as Joe Biden calls them, "Once-In-A-Generation Opportunities". Well, we all know that means he's taking steps to align us with the 2030 Agenda. So-called elected officials are moving at warp speed to undo the freedoms you've become accustomed to.

Make no mistake, this administration is in full alignment with the globalization agendas; They're packaging globalism and communism as if it were Democracy. You'll hear that in this transmission, how, the modern-day Democratic Party here in America, isn't. The modern-day Democratic Party has been hijacked by Socialists, Communists and Globalists. These are not people that see America as the Land of The Free, but instead, they see it as a host to feed upon.


While many are waiting for an armed conflict to occur, symbolizing the catastrophic, erratic and chaotic times we're in, those days haven't been ushered in yet, however, that battle is just beginning. We may not see engagements in the streets involving round-for-round shots between opposing sides, yet, but we are beginning to see escalation on a unilateral front. At this point though, it doesn't matter which side of the argument you're on, as long as you know you're what's being argued about.

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