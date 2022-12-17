Dr. Bhattacharya: During Covid, CDC Created a ‘Social Credit System’ that Rewarded Bad Ideas

“… the centrally important issue that caused the problems is that we silenced people… qualified people from expressing their thinking. And as a result, the decision making at the top… of the country was absolutely abysmal. When you have censorship the kinds of suppression of voices, essentially, effectively a social credit system demeaning people… you’re going to get bad decisions…” – Dr. Bhattacharya
Source: https://rumble.com/v20hqsg-dr.-bhattacharya-during-covid-cdc-created-a-social-credit-system-that-rewar.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3
