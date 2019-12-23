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Demons, Reptilians, Aliens: Scientific Phenomena (Disk 1)
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355 views • December 23, 2019
This information has newly discovered phenomena. It is based on a real alien and demonic cohabitation that lasted over five years. This information was extremely difficult to get out to the population. This is due to the information within the video. I cannot stress enough that this information is not what they want you to see. Going through the pits of hell isn’t even close to exaggeration. The ending still didn’t turn out right? However, I’m showing the video anyway.
What is it that you are not supposed to know? That Aliens, Demons, and Reptilians are working together and Aliens don’t just come from space. They also come from demonic portals infested with Demons and Reptilians.
What is it that you are not supposed to know? That Aliens, Demons, and Reptilians are working together and Aliens don’t just come from space. They also come from demonic portals infested with Demons and Reptilians.
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