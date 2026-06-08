Can Humanity Resist the AI Age? An interview with Michael Burry

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Despite rapid technological change, many believe humanity's resilience remains underestimated. Communities are embracing simpler lifestyles, limiting screen time, and seeking greater independence from digital systems. Could the future belong to those who balance technology with human connection?
#AI #Humanity #DigitalDetox #Technology #Future #Community #Resilience
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