The Man who Said what Nobody else Dared - President al-Assad, Syria - Arab Summit for Gaza speech.

The man who said what nobody else dared: Bashar al-Assad's speech at the Arab Summit for Gaza

The only meaningful Arab speech in the "urgent" (and pointless) summit held in November by clueless Bin Salman - who said nothing throughout the whole thing - was made by the Syrian president

"Do we continue in this senseless cycle? killing then humanitarian aid... massacres then reliefs... violations then statements of condemnation... What do Palestinians really need from us first, humanitarian aid or protection from upcoming genocides? If we have no real tools of pressure, then no statements or condemnations we make have any meaning

Talk of peace and a two-state solution is not a priority at this moment, nor is it fruitful

Let us take advantage of the global transformation that has opened political doors that had been closed for decades 🇷🇺

We cannot talk about the current genocide as something isolated from previous and future genocides against Palestinians, and the ever-repetitive events in the Palestinian cause"