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Pinch Yourself for More Mindfulness -mindfulness tips, how to be present {Weekly Mindfulness Prompt}
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10 views • February 08, 2022
Your mindset will make or break your year. Catch a quick mindfulness prompt every Monday of 2022 here on this channel. This week's prompt focuses on how getting more tactile can help you to become more present and connected to the now.
Check it out, share your thoughts in the comments below and thanks for watching! For more support visit bit.ly/holisticsupport
Check it out, share your thoughts in the comments below and thanks for watching! For more support visit bit.ly/holisticsupport
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