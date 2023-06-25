Create New Account
Powerful Arrival of High-Precision Weapons on the APU position in the Kupyansk direction.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Watch an AFU stronghold wiped out in Kupyansk direction

💥 After locating a stronghold with Ukrainian troops and ammunition depots, the Russian troops hit it by high-precision weapons.

▫️ The Ukrainian positions, weapons, and ammunition were obliterates.


russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

