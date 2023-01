VERONICA PARKER - UNCONTROLLABLY COLLAPSES WITH SEVERE SEIZURES (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Wake.The.Fuck.Up at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/53GqrZinoZK8/



If you are new to my channel, you may find the following very interesting;Experts are "Baffled" - Short compilation of mysterious deaths due to "unknown" causes!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MaACp4giZ2l0/





Payload - The Vaxx + 5G + AI Connection

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YFKHKN9bbuOJ/





Vaxx - Fish Out Of Water Syndrome - Compilation

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6wqr3m91uwi3/





SADS Mini-Compilation:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CMuTEWl8kYHl/





Mega Compilation Of Vaxx Deaths & Injuries - Sports Edition

https://www.bitchute.com/video/okqdjEadnGZ2/





COVID Vaccine Injuries & Deaths - Mega Compilation

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HvfVmP3khVo8/





I have officially lost count of how many COVID vaccine injuries and deaths I have now uploaded on my channel, all of these folks have their stories deleted from most social media platforms.. So a huge shoutout to Bitchute for allowing these victims stories to be shared & told.