Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 32 | EMF Toxicity Awareness
7 views • 7 months ago

In this episode of the Sovereign Sisters Podcast, host Angela Atkins shares her personal experience with potential EMF (Electromagnetic Field) toxicity after attending a recent event. EMFs, which are invisible energy fields emitted by devices like cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, and other even more sophisticated  electronics, have raised concerns for their potential health impacts. Symptoms of EMF exposure can range from headaches and fatigue to more severe conditions, especially when exposed to higher levels.

Due to ongoing health challenges from this exposure, Angela is unable to speak in this episode. Instead, she’s curated a series of video snippets from trusted content creators to highlight key information about EMF exposure, its symptoms, and natural remedies that may help detoxify the body.

Please be sure to read the on-screen text throughout the episode for valuable insights and information.

