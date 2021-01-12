BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Historical Cologne Peace Concert with Sri Chinmoy 1984
MEDITATION
MEDITATION
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • January 12, 2021
On March 24, 1984, Sri Chinmoy offered his first major PEACE CONCERT, entitled "God's Beauty in His Oneness-Home", in which 8,000 seekers from all over Europe attended. It took place in the Kölner Sporthalle in Cologne, Germany, and tickets were free. On March 24th, 2012 the European students of Sri Chinmoy celebrated the 28 year anniversary of this historical concert. I recently discovered a VHS recording of the event which In would like to share with the world in full length. It is also available as a DVD in a Pal and NTSC version, produced by kedarvideo, Switzerland.

During his lifetime, spiritual teacher Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007) offered more than 770 free concerts worldwide, performing at such venues as the Royal Albert Hall in London; Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and the United Nations Headquarters in New York; Tokyo’s Nippon Budokon; and the Sydney Opera House.
Keywords
godmeditationspiritualityprayerguruindiaconcertmastercolognesri chinmoy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bill Gates on Trial in the Netherlands: Why the PREP Act Is a License to Kill

Bill Gates on Trial in the Netherlands: Why the PREP Act Is a License to Kill

Mike Adams
How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

Mike Adams
Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Douglas Harrington
Trump and Vance Announce $25 Million Fraud Whistleblower Program, Name Nick Shirley First Award Recipient

Trump and Vance Announce $25 Million Fraud Whistleblower Program, Name Nick Shirley First Award Recipient

Garrison Vance
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: A mother&#8217;s embrace, a child&#8217;s journey and the power of informed consent

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: A mother’s embrace, a child’s journey and the power of informed consent

Belle Carter
Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy