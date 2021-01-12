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Historical Cologne Peace Concert with Sri Chinmoy 1984
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20 views • January 12, 2021
On March 24, 1984, Sri Chinmoy offered his first major PEACE CONCERT, entitled "God's Beauty in His Oneness-Home", in which 8,000 seekers from all over Europe attended. It took place in the Kölner Sporthalle in Cologne, Germany, and tickets were free. On March 24th, 2012 the European students of Sri Chinmoy celebrated the 28 year anniversary of this historical concert. I recently discovered a VHS recording of the event which In would like to share with the world in full length. It is also available as a DVD in a Pal and NTSC version, produced by kedarvideo, Switzerland.
During his lifetime, spiritual teacher Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007) offered more than 770 free concerts worldwide, performing at such venues as the Royal Albert Hall in London; Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and the United Nations Headquarters in New York; Tokyo’s Nippon Budokon; and the Sydney Opera House.
During his lifetime, spiritual teacher Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007) offered more than 770 free concerts worldwide, performing at such venues as the Royal Albert Hall in London; Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and the United Nations Headquarters in New York; Tokyo’s Nippon Budokon; and the Sydney Opera House.
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